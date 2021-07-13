Oxen (OXEN) Price Hits $0.79 on Major Exchanges

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $43.13 million and $57,133.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002385 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,036.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,028.19 or 0.06139151 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.01 or 0.01455977 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.81 or 0.00405043 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00144896 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $206.54 or 0.00625184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.57 or 0.00419442 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.50 or 0.00325397 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,732,943 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

