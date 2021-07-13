Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Oxford Square Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 110.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.96.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 298.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven P. Novak acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,760.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Square Capital stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Oxford Square Capital worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OXSQ. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

