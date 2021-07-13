Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,595,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,101,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,219,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,962,000 after purchasing an additional 752,461 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,173,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,405,000 after purchasing an additional 573,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,655,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,212,000 after purchasing an additional 412,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 1.39. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPBI. Raymond James raised their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

