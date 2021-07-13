PageGroup’s (MPGPF) Sell Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their sell rating on shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $550.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PageGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PageGroup from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PageGroup currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $188.83.

Shares of PageGroup stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. PageGroup has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.68 and a beta of 1.02.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

