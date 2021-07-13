PAID Network Market Capitalization Achieves $24.81 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 12th. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000901 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. PAID Network has a total market cap of $24.81 million and approximately $842,547.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00044891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00112365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00158345 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,177.99 or 1.00054548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.11 or 0.00959325 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

