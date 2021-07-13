Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NYSE:PANL) Major Shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea Sells 184,466 Shares

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NYSE:PANL) major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 184,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $776,601.86. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 172,106 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $703,913.54.

On Thursday, June 24th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 94,738 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $500,216.64.

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,016. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $5.39.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.