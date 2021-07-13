Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PZZA. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.38.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $110.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $113.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.74.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Papa John’s International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,063,000 after purchasing an additional 64,412 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Papa John’s International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

