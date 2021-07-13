Paramount Resources Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of POU stock opened at C$16.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.62. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.53 and a 52 week high of C$17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.14.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$279.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$209.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 2.1400003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total value of C$67,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$230,935.28. Also, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$86,324.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on POU shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.28.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

