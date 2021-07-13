Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $245,000 Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. FIL Ltd increased its position in Lam Research by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,293,000 after buying an additional 148,429 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $947,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 42,837.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 139,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,903,000 after acquiring an additional 139,221 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $682.86.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $624.63. The company had a trading volume of 16,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,863. The firm has a market cap of $89.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $626.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

