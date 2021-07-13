Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 16,412 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,578,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,894,000 after buying an additional 1,303,350 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.96. 788,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,633,994. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.24 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.39.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.