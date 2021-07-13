Parisi Gray Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

HON traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.39. 24,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,175. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.63. The company has a market cap of $155.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.25 and a 52 week high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

