Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Shares Down 6%

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s stock price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.57 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 26,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 489,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Several research firms have recently commented on PASG. Raymond James began coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Passage Bio news, CFO Richard Steven Morris purchased 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Passage Bio by 559.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 44,794 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $3,884,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 42.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 181,452 shares in the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Passage Bio by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 870,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 268,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 338,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.