Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PTEN. Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.84.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -3.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,254 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,016,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,421,000 after acquiring an additional 261,077 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,568,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,575,000 after acquiring an additional 617,069 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,845,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,102,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 265,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

