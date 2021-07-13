Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Paychex by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,346,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 163,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 105,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 115,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX opened at $111.67 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $112.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Insiders sold a total of 176,185 shares of company stock worth $17,929,242 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

