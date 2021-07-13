PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Up to $12.89

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.89, but opened at $13.64. PBF Energy shares last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 10,495 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. As a group, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 86.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.