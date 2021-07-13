PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 29,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.51% of PCTEL worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCTI. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PCTEL by 5.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406,519 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 21,828 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 913,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 208,519 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,320,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 38,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PCTEL by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 30,333 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 99.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded PCTEL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other PCTEL news, VP Sumeet Singh Paul sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,755.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $122.17 million, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.32. PCTEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $11.05.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). PCTEL had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th.

PCTEL Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

