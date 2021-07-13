Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 373 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Shares of DTE stock remained flat at $$116.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 9,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,915. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.47. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $89.20 and a 12-month high of $121.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

