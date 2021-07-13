Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,888 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 1.1% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Renasant Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.39.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.57. 70,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,599. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $117.42 and a 12 month high of $252.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $124.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.