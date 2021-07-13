Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Takes $972,000 Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 43,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,918,168. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

