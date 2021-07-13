Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 59,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26,112.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 269.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period.

BATS:PAVE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,041,987 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13.

