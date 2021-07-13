Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) in a report published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LAND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Land Securities Group to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Land Securities Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 747.14 ($9.76).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

LON:LAND opened at GBX 699 ($9.13) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 706.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.10%.

In other news, insider Mark Allan bought 20,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £148,531.32 ($194,057.12).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.