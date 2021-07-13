Pegasystems Inc. (NYSE:PEGA) CFO Sells $118,010.00 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NYSE:PEGA) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $118,010.00.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $136.25 on Tuesday. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.26 and a twelve month high of $148.80.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

