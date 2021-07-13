Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:PTON) COO Thomas Cortese Sells 40,000 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:PTON) COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $4,000,800.00.

Thomas Cortese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $4,289,200.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Thomas Cortese sold 95,618 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $11,861,412.90.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $120.31 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.23 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

