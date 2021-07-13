Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:PTON) Director Jon Callaghan Sells 10,000 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:PTON) Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $1,076,000.00.

Shares of NYSE PTON traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,360,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,539,626. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.23 and a 12 month high of $171.09.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.