PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Announces $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 79.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.6%.

NYSE:PMT opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.14. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

