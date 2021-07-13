PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 21,018 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,099% compared to the average daily volume of 657 call options.

NYSE PMT traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.51. 1,314,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,841. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%. On average, analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 696.30%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PMT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

