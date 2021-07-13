Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

In related news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 8,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $728,762.73. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Insiders have sold a total of 50,679 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,744 in the last ninety days. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $80.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.87. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.51%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

