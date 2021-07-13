Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $52.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.56 million. On average, analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PEBO opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $576.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEBO. Hovde Group raised Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $195,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $139,814.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,323.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,828 shares of company stock valued at $363,378. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

