pEOS Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last seven days, pEOS has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $123.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00043553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00118473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00155467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,552.45 or 0.99863481 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.05 or 0.00951151 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

