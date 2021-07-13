PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of +12% to ~$6.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.09. PepsiCo also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.200-$6.200 EPS.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $149.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $150.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.17.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.69.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.