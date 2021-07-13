Personalis, Inc. (NYSE:PSNL) CFO Aaron Tachibana Sells 2,421 Shares

Personalis, Inc. (NYSE:PSNL) CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $55,077.75.

NYSE:PSNL opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. Personalis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $53.46.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

