Perspectum Group plc (SCAN) to Raise $75 Million in IPO

Perspectum Group plc (SCAN) expects to raise $75 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, July 16th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 4,700,000 shares at a price of $15.00-$17.00 per share.

In the last year, Perspectum Group plc generated $9.3 million in revenue and had a net loss of $11.8 million. Perspectum Group plc has a market cap of $590.2 million.

Citigroup, Barclays, Stifel and Canaccord Genuity acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Perspectum Group plc provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a leading commercial-stage precision health company focused on democratizing high-quality care globally through the use of our proprietary digital technologies that enable healthcare providers to provide better care for patients. Our software products combine expertise in image formation, magnetic resonance (MR) image analysis and artificial intelligence (AI) to support healthcare provider diagnosis, treatment decision-making and monitoring of the progression of chronic metabolic diseases, multi-organ pathologies and cancer, and determine whether the patient is responding to therapy. Our products have the potential to transform clinical management for millions of adult and pediatric patients worldwide by enabling more cost-effective clinical care pathways that support early detection, diagnosis and prognosis, while minimizing the need for expensive, high-risk invasive diagnostic procedures and supporting the targeted use of therapeutics. Our product portfolio comprises cloud-based AI-driven software that utilizes medical images to provide better decision support for the diagnosis, stratification and monitoring of patients with chronic metabolic diseases – especially liver diseases, multi-organ pathologies, cancer and other conditions that are poorly served by existing diagnostic modalities. Our flagship AI-driven product, LiverMultiScan, has been cleared by the FDA for non-invasive diagnosis and monitoring of liver disorders, which may include nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a severe form of fatty liver disease. NASH is estimated to affect more than 250 million adults globally and more than 20 million adults in the United States. NAFLD is the most prevalent chronic liver disease, an epidemic affecting as much as 25% of the world’s population and has significant comorbidities, including diabetes. Currently, there are approximately 90 million NAFLD patients in the United States. Approximately 23% of NAFLD patients eventually develop NASH. MRCP+ is our AI-driven FDA-cleared product for digitalized, enhanced visualization and quantitative analysis of the biliary system driven by advanced image analysis and machine learning, a method of data analysis that automates analytical model building, and, to our knowledge, is the only clinically available tool of its kind. Hepatica is our AI-driven FDA-cleared product for clinical use to process MR image (MRI) data sets to provide simultaneous evaluation of liver health (fibroinflammation and fat) and volumetry with AI-driven delineation of the liver and individual (Couinaud) segments in a single report of quantitative metrics. CoverScan MD is our AI-driven product that has received Exceptional Use Authorization by the MHRA and addresses multi-organ pathologies, of relevance in “Long-COVID,” a disease associated with increased likelihood of developing diabetes and heart disease. We believe that CoverScan MD’s multi-organ approach to chronic disease evaluation and diagnosis has utility in aiding the management of pulmonary, cardiac, pancreatic, renal and splenic diseases at the individual organ level, as well as enabling the metabolic profiling of patients with Type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome at a multi-organ, multi-system level. “.

Perspectum Group plc was founded in 2012 and has 192 employees. The company is located at Gemini One 5520 John Smith Drive Oxford Business Park South Oxford, OX4 2LL Oxfordshire, England and can be reached via phone at +44 (0) 1865 655 343 or on the web at http://www.perspectum.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Perspectum Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspectum Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.