Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 13th (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness’ (NASDAQ:WOOF) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, July 13th. Petco Health and Wellness had issued 48,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 14th. The total size of the offering was $864,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.88. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 93.83.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

