PetIQ, Inc. (NYSE:PETQ) Director Sells $387,100.00 in Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NYSE:PETQ) Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $387,100.00.

Ronald Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PetIQ alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Ronald Kennedy sold 30,000 shares of PetIQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $1,182,900.00.

PetIQ stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,199. PetIQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.