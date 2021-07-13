Petrofac (LON:PFC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 109.80 ($1.43). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 105.40 ($1.38), with a volume of 804,157 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Petrofac from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a market cap of £364.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 127.60.

In other Petrofac news, insider Matthias Bichsel bought 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £4,990.92 ($6,520.67). Also, insider Ayman Asfari sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total value of £25,048.80 ($32,726.42).

About Petrofac (LON:PFC)

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

