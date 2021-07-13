Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 693.60 ($9.06). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 693.40 ($9.06), with a volume of 1,547,538 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PHNX shares. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 790 ($10.32) price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 779 ($10.18).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,166.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.58.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

