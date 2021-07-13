Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Raised to $73.00 at KeyCorp

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.97% from the stock’s current price.

PHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.89.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $67.61 on Monday. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $193,045.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 32,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,936,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,679,249 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Phreesia by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Phreesia by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

