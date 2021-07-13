Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,908 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,524 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 6.8% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 358,827.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $144.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.47. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $146.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

