Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.36% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 491,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PIPR. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $127.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $57.76 and a twelve month high of $135.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.30.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $1.01. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $431.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.96%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

