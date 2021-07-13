Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:PSTI) Major Shareholder Sells $1,584,051.36 in Stock

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:PSTI) major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 410,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $1,584,051.36. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

PSTI traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.67. 142,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,173. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

