Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.40. Points International shares last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 15,887 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a market cap of $271.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. Points International had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Points International Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Points International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Points International during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in Points International by 29.9% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 203,400 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Points International by 838.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 379,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

