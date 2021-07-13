Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 147,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,736 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $35,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on AMT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,998. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.34. The stock has a market cap of $127.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $280.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,566 shares of company stock worth $15,067,189. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

