Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $12.72 Million Investment in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,299,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,722,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.19% of PropTech Investment Co. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter worth $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter worth $104,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter worth $235,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter worth $290,000.

Shares of PTIC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. 396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,242. PropTech Investment Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.80.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

