Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $21.52 Million Investment in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMCU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMCU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,169,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,518,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGMCU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,380,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Glenfarne Merger in the first quarter worth $12,985,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Glenfarne Merger in the first quarter worth $4,960,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GGMCU traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,733. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

