Polar Capital Holdings Plc Boosts Stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 5,104.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,691 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $17,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 5.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 17.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Zai Lab by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Zai Lab by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total transaction of $2,497,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total value of $14,733,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,254 shares of company stock valued at $54,355,279. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,167. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.56. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $71.79 and a 52-week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZLAB shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

