Polar Capital Holdings Plc Buys 180,182 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 38.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 654,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,182 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Centene were worth $41,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 800.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. lifted their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.

NYSE CNC remained flat at $$74.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 15,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,644,811. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

