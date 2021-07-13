Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $31.90 Million Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 936,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,137 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Insmed were worth $31,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caption Management LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $5,826,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Insmed by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 104,232 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Insmed by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,834,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,546,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,294,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,144,000 after acquiring an additional 289,765 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

Shares of INSM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,301. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $45.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.26.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 190.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

