Polar Capital Holdings Plc Increases Position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 553,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,774 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 1.53% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $13,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 59.9% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,243,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,415,000 after buying an additional 840,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,624,000 after acquiring an additional 575,818 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 875,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,251,000 after acquiring an additional 275,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 154,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $3,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDTX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,429. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.70. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $111,818.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $342,146.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

