Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 262,310 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 262,310 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Colfax were worth $22,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Colfax by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,453,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,481,000 after buying an additional 1,660,866 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at $4,606,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at $4,381,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at $2,614,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Colfax by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colfax alerts:

NYSE CFX traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $46.28. 764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,736. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.42 million. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. On average, analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,816,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,677 shares of company stock worth $17,173,157. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFX. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.