Polar Capital Holdings Plc Trims Stock Position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,794,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,032 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 4.78% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $25,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $6.87. 17 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,832. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 26.57, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVDL. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

